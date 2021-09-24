JustInvest LLC Buys New Holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AXON. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXON stock opened at $176.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $183.05 and its 200 day moving average is $161.35. The stock has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.64 and a beta of 0.46. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.10 and a twelve month high of $212.37.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $218.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.07 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.35%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 31,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $6,195,222.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Joshua Isner sold 11,083 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.37, for a total transaction of $2,032,289.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 332,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,968,874.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AXON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.50.

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

