JustInvest LLC Buys Shares of 4,776 Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Robert Half International by 199.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 325.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Robert Half International by 40.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Robert Half International in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Robert Half International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 86.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:RHI opened at $102.60 on Friday. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.29 and a 52-week high of $104.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.07. The firm has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.60.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.30%.
In other Robert Half International news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total transaction of $1,009,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,076,223.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RHI. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Robert Half International from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.38.
Robert Half International Company Profile
Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.
