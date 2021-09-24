JustInvest LLC Buys Shares of 4,776 Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Robert Half International by 199.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 325.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Robert Half International by 40.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Robert Half International in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Robert Half International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 86.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RHI opened at $102.60 on Friday. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.29 and a 52-week high of $104.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.07. The firm has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.60.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.28. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 35.42% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Robert Half International’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.30%.

In other Robert Half International news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total transaction of $1,009,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,076,223.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RHI. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Robert Half International from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.38.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

