Cresset Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Cresset Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,529 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NRG. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 52.8% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 14,220,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $573,094,000 after acquiring an additional 4,914,254 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its position in NRG Energy by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,075,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $153,779,000 after purchasing an additional 449,739 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,689,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $139,183,000 after acquiring an additional 57,610 shares during the period. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in NRG Energy in the 1st quarter worth $131,741,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in NRG Energy by 284.7% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,489,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $131,647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582,314 shares during the period. 97.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NRG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities lifted their target price on NRG Energy from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

Shares of NYSE NRG opened at $42.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.26. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.22 and a 12 month high of $46.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.86.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $1.71. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 134.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.17%.

In other news, SVP David Callen sold 13,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $533,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,489 shares in the company, valued at $1,622,799.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

