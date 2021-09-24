abrdn plc Decreases Stock Position in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

abrdn plc cut its holdings in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,160 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $2,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ossiam purchased a new position in Altice USA in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ATUS shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Altice USA from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Altice USA from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Altice USA from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Altice USA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.53.

In other Altice USA news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total value of $82,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $278,310 over the last quarter. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ATUS opened at $22.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.72. Altice USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.21 and a 12-month high of $38.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.08.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 129.77% and a net margin of 8.00%. Sell-side analysts predict that Altice USA, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

