abrdn plc Sells 1,221 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

abrdn plc decreased its stake in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,844 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,221 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $1,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in RingCentral by 3.4% in the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its stake in RingCentral by 1.3% during the second quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC grew its stake in RingCentral by 5.1% during the second quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in RingCentral by 9.3% during the first quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 971 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in RingCentral by 8.0% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RNG shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $401.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.85.

RingCentral stock opened at $223.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.81. RingCentral, Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.66 and a 52 week high of $449.00. The company has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.84 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $250.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $277.44.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.89. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 59.27% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. Research analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.77, for a total transaction of $191,465.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 194,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,452,525.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Anand Eswaran sold 5,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.71, for a total value of $1,486,232.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 193,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,190,614.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,425 shares of company stock valued at $23,842,798 over the last quarter. 7.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RingCentral Profile

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

