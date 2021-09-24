$0.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Construction Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.47. Construction Partners reported earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Construction Partners will report full year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $0.98. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Construction Partners.

Get Construction Partners alerts:

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $261.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.82 million. Construction Partners had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Construction Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

In other news, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 15,756 shares of Construction Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $504,192.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 46.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 6,682.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,112,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080,931 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Construction Partners in the 1st quarter worth $25,186,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,599,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,553,000 after purchasing an additional 577,474 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Construction Partners by 13.2% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,098,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,286,000 after buying an additional 361,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 17.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,881,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,078,000 after buying an additional 275,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.78% of the company’s stock.

Construction Partners stock opened at $33.68 on Tuesday. Construction Partners has a twelve month low of $17.05 and a twelve month high of $36.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 59.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.79.

Construction Partners Company Profile

Construction Partners, Inc engages in construction of roadways and highways. It acquires road construction companies with services in asphalt production, paving and other construction services for both the public and private sectors. The company was founded by Ned N. Fleming, R. Alan Palmer & Charles E.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Construction Partners (ROAD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Construction Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Construction Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.