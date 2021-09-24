Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) will report earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Unity Software’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Unity Software posted earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Unity Software will report full year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.19). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to $0.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Unity Software.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.29. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 52.08%. The firm had revenue of $273.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

U has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Unity Software in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Unity Software from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Unity Software from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.92.

U opened at $140.94 on Tuesday. Unity Software has a 1-year low of $75.70 and a 1-year high of $174.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $120.19 and a 200-day moving average of $106.55. The company has a market capitalization of $39.82 billion and a P/E ratio of -64.06.

In other news, SVP Ingrid Lestiyo sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.23, for a total value of $3,674,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Clive Downie sold 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.19, for a total transaction of $3,539,631.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,224,982 shares of company stock worth $146,128,922 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of U. Resolute Partners Group grew its position in shares of Unity Software by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Resolute Partners Group now owns 33,639,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,374,390,000 after buying an additional 1,901,967 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Unity Software by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,810,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,713,575 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unity Software by 7.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,092,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,415,000 after purchasing an additional 700,161 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 170.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,302,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,713,000 after purchasing an additional 5,865,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Unity Software by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,141,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,713,000 after buying an additional 1,915,642 shares in the last quarter. 74.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

