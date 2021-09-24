Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $219,000 Holdings in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS)

Cigna Investments Inc. New cut its holdings in shares of The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,525 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 777 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in The Gap were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GPS. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of The Gap by 73.9% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of The Gap by 444.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,394 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of The Gap by 2,155.2% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,368 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Gap by 19.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of The Gap in the second quarter valued at $184,000. Institutional investors own 54.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GPS shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The Gap from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Gap in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Gap from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. KGI Securities started coverage on The Gap in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on The Gap from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.32.

The Gap stock opened at $24.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.51. The stock has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.61. The Gap, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.76 and a 12-month high of $37.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. The Gap had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 4.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Gap, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. The Gap’s dividend payout ratio is -24.12%.

In other The Gap news, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total value of $699,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,464,853.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 65,271 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,958,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,541 shares of company stock worth $3,850,485 in the last three months. Insiders own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

