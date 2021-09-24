Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Shares Sold by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New reduced its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 587 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in REXR. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.7% during the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 15,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 6.3% during the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 6,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.1% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 44,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total value of $869,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on REXR. Zacks Investment Research raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.50.

Shares of REXR opened at $58.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $63.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.10 and its 200-day moving average is $56.98.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $104.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.03 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.06% and a net margin of 26.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

