Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) Receives $14.30 Average Target Price from Analysts

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.42.
AHH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Armada Hoffler Properties in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Armada Hoffler Properties in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacitti Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 2,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 76.4% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. abrdn plc bought a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. Institutional investors own 64.59% of the company’s stock.
Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.18). Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 5.11%. Sell-side analysts predict that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.18%.
Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile
Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which develops, builds, owns, and manages institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties in the Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through the following segments: Office Real Estate, Retail Real Estate, Multifamily Residential Real Estate, and General Contracting and Real Estate Services.
