Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $29.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on GENI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genius Sports from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Genius Sports in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a buy rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Genius Sports from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Genius Sports has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.40.

NYSE GENI opened at $19.77 on Thursday. Genius Sports has a twelve month low of $14.44 and a twelve month high of $25.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.46.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($3.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($2.17). The firm had revenue of $55.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.75 million. The company’s revenue was up 108.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Genius Sports will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in Genius Sports during the second quarter worth approximately $18,891,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Genius Sports during the second quarter worth $4,241,000. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Genius Sports in the second quarter worth $4,154,000. Bank of Hawaii bought a new stake in Genius Sports in the second quarter valued at $1,567,000. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the second quarter valued at about $4,391,000. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

