Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 1,330 Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Cigna Investments Inc. New cut its holdings in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 3,286.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 135.4% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tempur Sealy International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.88.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, CFO Bhaskar Rao sold 141,094 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total value of $5,419,420.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 283,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,904,061.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO H Clifford Buster III sold 40,000 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $1,800,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 237,730 shares of company stock valued at $9,676,086. 3.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TPX opened at $49.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. The company has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.98. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.68 and a 52 week high of $50.51.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 142.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This is an increase from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.85%.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

