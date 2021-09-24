Analysts Anticipate NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Brokerages expect NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for NeoGenomics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the highest is ($0.05). NeoGenomics reported earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 233.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that NeoGenomics will report full-year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.15). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to $0.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for NeoGenomics.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on NeoGenomics in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NeoGenomics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.28.

Shares of NEO stock opened at $49.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.65 and a 200-day moving average of $45.55. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.62 and a beta of 0.66. NeoGenomics has a 52-week low of $34.18 and a 52-week high of $61.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a current ratio of 7.28.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,197,560 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $550,964,000 after purchasing an additional 168,921 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,852,328 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $234,028,000 after buying an additional 124,841 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 51.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,103,784 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $197,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386,761 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 5.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,489,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $157,619,000 after acquiring an additional 190,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 2.2% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,142,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $151,573,000 after acquiring an additional 67,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

