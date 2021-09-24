National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Given New $64.00 Price Target at Truist Securities

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) had its price target decreased by Truist Securities from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

NHI has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Health Investors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of National Health Investors from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist decreased their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.29.

NHI stock opened at $57.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 16.11 and a quick ratio of 16.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.32 and a 200 day moving average of $67.53. National Health Investors has a 1 year low of $53.70 and a 1 year high of $78.56.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.40). National Health Investors had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 48.09%. The company had revenue of $74.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that National Health Investors will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.30%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.29%.

In related news, Director Robert T. Webb bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.50 per share, for a total transaction of $86,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NHI. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 5.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 715,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,984,000 after buying an additional 35,422 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in National Health Investors by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 186,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,497,000 after acquiring an additional 37,450 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in National Health Investors by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 342,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,977,000 after acquiring an additional 136,878 shares during the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC purchased a new stake in National Health Investors in the second quarter worth $21,754,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 96,793.8% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 15,487 shares during the last quarter. 63.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Health Investors

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

