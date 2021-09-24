abrdn plc Decreases Stock Position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

abrdn plc cut its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 52,594 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,637 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $2,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 28.5% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 5.4% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 5,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 5.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSXMK opened at $47.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of -29.06 and a beta of 1.25. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1 year low of $31.54 and a 1 year high of $50.39.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LSXMK. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

