abrdn plc Sells 27,611 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

abrdn plc lessened its holdings in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 10.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 230,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 27,611 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in PG&E were worth $2,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PCG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in PG&E by 169.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,921,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,982 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in PG&E by 30.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 44,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 10,369 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in PG&E by 3.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 52,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in PG&E by 63.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 8,926 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PG&E in the first quarter worth about $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCG opened at $9.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.28. The company has a market capitalization of $24.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.63. PG&E Co. has a 1-year low of $8.24 and a 1-year high of $12.91.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. PG&E had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 9.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PG&E news, Director Robert C. Flexon purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $92,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 51,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,054.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of PG&E from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of PG&E from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.64.

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

