Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) shares rose 6.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $31.33 and last traded at $31.18. Approximately 10,178 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,622,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.34.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kingsoft Cloud from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Get Kingsoft Cloud alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.47. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.40 and a beta of 1.80.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by ($0.10). Kingsoft Cloud had a negative return on equity of 10.07% and a negative net margin of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $336.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.16 million. Equities analysts predict that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KC. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Kingsoft Cloud during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 3,111 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 140,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,533,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $381,000. 29.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC)

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Kingsoft Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsoft Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.