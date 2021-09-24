Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Safety, Income and Growth, Inc. acquires, owns, manages, finances and capitalizes ground net leases. Safety, Income and Growth, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SAFE. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $86.07 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Safehold in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $84.01.

Safehold stock opened at $79.68 on Thursday. Safehold has a fifty-two week low of $52.98 and a fifty-two week high of $95.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.10 and a beta of -0.47.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). Safehold had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 36.87%. The firm had revenue of $44.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.25 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Safehold will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.12%.

In related news, Director Dean S. Adler sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.38, for a total value of $2,121,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dean S. Adler sold 6,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total value of $539,789.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 163,400 shares of company stock valued at $14,621,046. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 3.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 66,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in Safehold during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,345,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Safehold by 111.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 4,034 shares during the last quarter. Lubert Adler Management Company LP lifted its stake in shares of Safehold by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lubert Adler Management Company LP now owns 355,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,888,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Safehold by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 25.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

