Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Price Target to C$8.50

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AAVVF. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Advantage Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Advantage Energy from C$5.50 to C$7.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$4.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.47.

Advantage Energy stock opened at $4.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.31. Advantage Energy has a 52 week low of $1.21 and a 52 week high of $5.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $896.90 million, a PE ratio of 117.50 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Advantage Energy had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 4.35%. The company had revenue of $62.79 million for the quarter.

About Advantage Energy

Advantage Energy Ltd. engages in the development and production of natural gas and liquids. It focuses its operation in Glacier, Wembley, Valhalla, and Progress, Alberta. The company was founded on January 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

