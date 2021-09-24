MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) CEO Kishore Seendripu Sells 13,362 Shares

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 13,362 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total value of $657,944.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Kishore Seendripu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Kishore Seendripu sold 13,362 shares of MaxLinear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.02, for a total value of $681,729.24.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Kishore Seendripu sold 13,362 shares of MaxLinear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total value of $672,375.84.

On Monday, August 2nd, Kishore Seendripu sold 13,362 shares of MaxLinear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.22, for a total value of $657,677.64.

On Monday, July 12th, Kishore Seendripu sold 13,362 shares of MaxLinear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $564,544.50.

On Friday, July 9th, Kishore Seendripu sold 13,362 shares of MaxLinear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $561,070.38.

On Friday, June 25th, Kishore Seendripu sold 13,362 shares of MaxLinear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total value of $554,656.62.

MXL opened at $52.13 on Friday. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.85 and a 12 month high of $55.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.70, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.49.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.20. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $205.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.13 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

MXL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on MaxLinear from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on MaxLinear from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on MaxLinear from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on MaxLinear from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MaxLinear presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the 2nd quarter worth about $131,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the 1st quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

