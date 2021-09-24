Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Price Target to C$3.50

Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CWEGF has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Crew Energy from C$1.75 to C$3.25 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. TD Securities upgraded Crew Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2.28.

Shares of Crew Energy stock opened at $2.00 on Thursday. Crew Energy has a 1 year low of $0.24 and a 1 year high of $2.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.27.

Crew Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in western Canada. Its business activities focus on the Montney resource, situated in northeast British Columbia. The company was founded on May 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Alberta, Canada.

