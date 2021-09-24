Cigna Investments Inc. New Cuts Position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Cigna Investments Inc. New decreased its holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SON. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sonoco Products by 7.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,867,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $687,907,000 after buying an additional 743,963 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Sonoco Products by 54.1% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 841,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,244,000 after buying an additional 295,150 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Sonoco Products by 8.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,817,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,058,000 after buying an additional 143,921 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Sonoco Products by 4.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,208,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,077,000 after buying an additional 128,679 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Sonoco Products by 71.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 300,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,041,000 after buying an additional 125,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

SON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Sonoco Products from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.40.

SON opened at $60.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.78 and its 200-day moving average is $65.10. Sonoco Products has a 52-week low of $48.20 and a 52-week high of $69.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 18.41% and a negative net margin of 3.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.79%.

In related news, VP John M. Florence sold 493 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total value of $32,202.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,449 shares in the company, valued at $682,528.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

