Cigna Investments Inc. New Buys Shares of 3,786 Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL)

Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,786 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 1.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 345,438 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $18,844,000 after acquiring an additional 4,546 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $235,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 87.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 64,303 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 29,957 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $4,192,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $6,264,000. 94.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WLL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Whiting Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Truist lifted their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Whiting Petroleum has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.88.

NYSE WLL opened at $56.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion and a PE ratio of -100.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.34. Whiting Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $13.68 and a 1-year high of $57.59.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $351.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.87 million. Equities analysts predict that Whiting Petroleum Co. will post 11.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Whiting Petroleum Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

