Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Director Acquires $134,347.92 in Stock

Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Director Edward Muransky acquired 9,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.77 per share, with a total value of $134,347.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ FMNB opened at $15.34 on Friday. Farmers National Banc Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.23 and a 12 month high of $18.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.37 and a 200-day moving average of $16.13.

Get Farmers National Banc alerts:

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.12. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 34.12%. The company had revenue of $36.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.67 million. On average, analysts predict that Farmers National Banc Corp. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Farmers National Banc’s payout ratio is 28.03%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 8.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 139,998 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 11,289 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Farmers National Banc by 10.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Farmers National Banc by 52,950.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,236 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Farmers National Banc during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,875,000. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 0.5% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 369,969 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,738,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the period. 41.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FMNB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Farmers National Banc from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Farmers National Banc currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

About Farmers National Banc

Farmers National Banc Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and banking services through its subsidiary, The Farmers National Bank of Canfield. It operates through Bank and Trust segments. The Bank segment comprises commercial and retail banking services including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, commercial, mortgage, and installment loans.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers National Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers National Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.