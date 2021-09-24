Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 340 Shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lowered its holdings in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Stericycle by 1.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 319,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,840,000 after buying an additional 4,255 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Stericycle by 17.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 2,329 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Stericycle by 26.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 28,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,044,000 after buying an additional 5,890 shares in the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors boosted its stake in Stericycle by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 617,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,164,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Stericycle by 4.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 82,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,867,000 after buying an additional 3,861 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Stericycle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

In related news, EVP Stephen Cory White sold 1,390 shares of Stericycle stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $98,300.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,718.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRCL opened at $68.88 on Friday. Stericycle, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.51 and a 52 week high of $79.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.71 and its 200-day moving average is $70.93. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 287.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.40.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Stericycle had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $672.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Stericycle Profile

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

