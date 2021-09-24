Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC

Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,582 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 0.6% of Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apple by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,021 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,564,000 after buying an additional 5,177 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 170,753 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $20,858,000 after buying an additional 7,761 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 135.1% during the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 37,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,203,000 after buying an additional 21,830 shares during the period. United Fire Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple during the 2nd quarter worth $4,931,000. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 65,432 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,962,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $146.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.08. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.00 and a 12 month high of $157.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.73, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.83%.

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock worth $359,229,278 over the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AAPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.82.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

