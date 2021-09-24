Insider Selling: Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Director Sells $164,840.00 in Stock

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Director Matthew Morris sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total value of $164,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSEAMERICAN CRF opened at $12.80 on Friday. Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.29 and a 12 month high of $13.65.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1537 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $353,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,038 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 327,173 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after purchasing an additional 33,686 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 441.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 104,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 85,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,684,000. 19.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Company Profile

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund, which engages in seeking capital appreciation with current income. The company was founded on March 16, 1973 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

