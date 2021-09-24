Cresset Asset Management LLC Buys 656 Shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,122 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in KB Financial Group by 78.3% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 526 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 16,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 12.1% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,984 shares of the bank’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. 5.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KB Financial Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KB opened at $44.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. KB Financial Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.34 and a twelve month high of $53.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.95 and its 200-day moving average is $47.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.83.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 22.85%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter.

KB Financial Group Company Profile

KB Financial Group, Inc engages in providing financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Life Insurance, Investment and Securities business. The Corporate Banking business segment provides services such as loans, overdrafts, deposits, credit facilities and other foreign currency activities.

See Also: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB).

Receive News & Ratings for KB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.