Cresset Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 33.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,192 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Neogen were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Neogen by 0.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Neogen by 3.0% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Neogen by 0.4% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 53,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,786,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Neogen by 4.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in Neogen by 100.0% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Neogen stock opened at $42.81 on Friday. Neogen Co. has a 52-week low of $33.11 and a 52-week high of $48.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.45 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.67.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Neogen had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $128.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Neogen Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Neogen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation.

