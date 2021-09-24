Cresset Asset Management LLC Acquires 422 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,505 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in Textron by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 5,970 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Textron by 0.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 20,345 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Textron by 4.1% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,458 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Textron by 0.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 29,117 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Textron by 16.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

TXT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen raised shares of Textron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Textron from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Textron from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.38.

In other news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 1,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total transaction of $131,053.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,328,628.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TXT opened at $71.26 on Friday. Textron Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.82 and a twelve month high of $74.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.70 and its 200 day moving average is $65.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.80.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. Textron had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Textron’s payout ratio is 3.86%.

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

