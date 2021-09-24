Herbert Virgin Sells 4,125 Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) EVP Herbert Virgin sold 4,125 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $206,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Herbert Virgin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 7th, Herbert Virgin sold 4,125 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.67, for a total value of $204,888.75.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Herbert Virgin sold 2,750 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $137,500.00.

On Monday, August 23rd, Herbert Virgin sold 13,750 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $687,500.00.

On Tuesday, August 10th, Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $56,375.00.

On Tuesday, July 27th, Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $50,490.00.

On Tuesday, June 29th, Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.63, for a total value of $64,116.25.

On Tuesday, July 13th, Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $50,490.00.

Vir Biotechnology stock opened at $44.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.94 and a beta of -1.68. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.31 and a 52 week high of $141.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.30.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $1.14. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 40.77% and a negative net margin of 162.75%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. TheStreet raised Vir Biotechnology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $96.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.75.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 4.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,822,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,153,000 after acquiring an additional 521,959 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 5.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,262,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,079,000 after purchasing an additional 324,143 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 0.8% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,849,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,005,000 after purchasing an additional 32,361 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 14.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,151,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,743,000 after purchasing an additional 273,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 17.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,121,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,282,000 after purchasing an additional 322,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.62% of the company’s stock.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

