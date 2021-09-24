Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Stock Position in PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,186 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in PPD were worth $860,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PPD. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in PPD during the first quarter worth $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PPD by 77.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in PPD during the first quarter valued at $53,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PPD during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in PPD during the second quarter valued at $147,000. 87.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PPD alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PPD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of PPD to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPD presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.60.

NASDAQ:PPD opened at $46.83 on Friday. PPD, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.54 and a twelve month high of $46.99. The company has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.54.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. PPD had a net margin of 3.85% and a negative return on equity of 53.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. As a group, analysts expect that PPD, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About PPD

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

Read More: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD).

Receive News & Ratings for PPD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.