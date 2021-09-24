Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Xylem were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Xylem during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Xylem during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Xylem during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Xylem by 30.7% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in Xylem by 247.9% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 83.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xylem alerts:

XYL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus initiated coverage on Xylem in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Xylem from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Xylem from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.36.

In other Xylem news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 9,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.77, for a total transaction of $1,105,528.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,199 shares in the company, valued at $30,941,153.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Markos I. Tambakeras sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.96, for a total transaction of $659,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,575 shares in the company, valued at $5,486,237. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 96,258 shares of company stock worth $12,256,784 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

XYL stock opened at $135.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $130.35 and its 200 day moving average is $118.82. The stock has a market cap of $24.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.03. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.95 and a 1-year high of $138.78.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 16.21%. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 54.37%.

Xylem Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.