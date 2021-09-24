Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 1,488 Shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 48.6% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,355,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $427,150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,384,917 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 67.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,457,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791,324 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 65.9% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,463,818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772,489 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 1,145.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 786,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,460,000 after purchasing an additional 723,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $19,078,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

In other news, insider Suzanne E. Mcbride sold 32,553 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total transaction of $1,331,092.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 106,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,339,246.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 29,311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $1,233,699.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 87,967 shares of company stock valued at $3,662,222. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IRDM. Barclays upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.50 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iridium Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.60.

Shares of NASDAQ IRDM opened at $43.19 on Friday. Iridium Communications Inc. has a one year low of $23.65 and a one year high of $54.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -431.86 and a beta of 1.10.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $149.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.53 million. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM).

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.