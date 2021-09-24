Van ECK Associates Corp Has $531,000 Position in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in ALLETE by 99.0% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in ALLETE in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ALLETE during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ALLETE by 333.1% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of ALLETE by 52.3% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.48% of the company’s stock.

Get ALLETE alerts:

In other ALLETE news, Director Heidi E. Jimmerson sold 3,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $226,083.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ALE opened at $59.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.87. ALLETE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.98 and a fifty-two week high of $73.10.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. ALLETE had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $335.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. ALLETE’s payout ratio is presently 75.22%.

ALE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of ALLETE from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ALLETE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

ALLETE Profile

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities; Minnesota Power; SWL&P; and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that owns and maintains electric transmission assets.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE).

Receive News & Ratings for ALLETE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLETE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.