BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $4.52 Million Stock Holdings in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 97,318 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $4,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HIW. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Highwoods Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 165.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 113.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 345.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the second quarter worth $143,000. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

HIW opened at $44.52 on Friday. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.18 and a fifty-two week high of $48.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.16.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.33). Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 32.60%. The business had revenue of $185.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. This is an increase from Highwoods Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is currently 55.87%.

HIW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho downgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW).

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.