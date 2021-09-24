Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on NHYDY. AlphaValue raised Norsk Hydro ASA to a reduce rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.50.
Shares of NHYDY opened at $7.68 on Thursday. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 52-week low of $2.57 and a 52-week high of $7.89. The company has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.
Norsk Hydro ASA Company Profile
Norsk Hydro ASA engages in producing and supplying alumina and primary aluminum. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite & Alumina; Primary Metal; Metal Markets; Rolled Products; Extruded Solutions; Energy; and Other Eliminations. The Bauxite & Alumina segment include bauxite mining activities, sourcing arrangements, and alumina commercial operations.
