Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on NHYDY. AlphaValue raised Norsk Hydro ASA to a reduce rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.50.

Get Norsk Hydro ASA alerts:

Shares of NHYDY opened at $7.68 on Thursday. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 52-week low of $2.57 and a 52-week high of $7.89. The company has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter. Norsk Hydro ASA had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 7.56%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norsk Hydro ASA Company Profile

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in producing and supplying alumina and primary aluminum. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite & Alumina; Primary Metal; Metal Markets; Rolled Products; Extruded Solutions; Energy; and Other Eliminations. The Bauxite & Alumina segment include bauxite mining activities, sourcing arrangements, and alumina commercial operations.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.