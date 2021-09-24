LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne’s (LVMUY) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $182.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $391.00.

LVMUY opened at $153.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 12 month low of $91.71 and a 12 month high of $168.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.85. The stock has a market cap of $386.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.96 and a beta of 0.84.

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE engages in the manufacture of luxury goods. It operates through the following business segments: Wines & Spirits, Fashion & Leather Goods, Perfumes & Cosmetics, Watches & Jewelry, Selective Retailing, and Other Activities & Eliminations. The Wines & Spirits segment produces and sells high quality champagne wines and sparkling wines.

