LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne’s (LVMUY) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Posted by on Sep 24th, 2021

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $182.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $391.00.

LVMUY opened at $153.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 12 month low of $91.71 and a 12 month high of $168.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.85. The stock has a market cap of $386.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.96 and a beta of 0.84.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Company Profile

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE engages in the manufacture of luxury goods. It operates through the following business segments: Wines & Spirits, Fashion & Leather Goods, Perfumes & Cosmetics, Watches & Jewelry, Selective Retailing, and Other Activities & Eliminations. The Wines & Spirits segment produces and sells high quality champagne wines and sparkling wines.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY)

Receive News & Ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.