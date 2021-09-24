BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Receives “Market Perform” Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their market perform rating on shares of BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) in a report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $9.50 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities cut BlackBerry from a hold rating to a reduce rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 25th. CIBC cut BlackBerry from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded BlackBerry from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sell rating and issued a $9.50 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlackBerry from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $10.67.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

BB stock opened at $10.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.28 and a beta of 1.23. BlackBerry has a twelve month low of $4.37 and a twelve month high of $28.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $175.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.28 million. BlackBerry had a positive return on equity of 1.02% and a negative net margin of 61.56%. The company’s revenue was down 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share.

In related news, COO Thomas Eacobacci sold 109,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $1,106,539.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 281,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,829,817.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Elephas Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in BlackBerry in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,760,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in BlackBerry by 418.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 669,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,188,000 after buying an additional 540,752 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in BlackBerry by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,690,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,661,000 after buying an additional 288,734 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 144.8% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 35,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 20,860 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 480.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 620,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,578,000 after buying an additional 513,376 shares during the period. 36.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing the intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, data privacy solutions, and also focuses in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

Featured Article: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.