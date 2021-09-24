Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Price Target Increased to C$22.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on Paramount Resources from C$15.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. CIBC increased their price target on Paramount Resources from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on Paramount Resources from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Paramount Resources has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.91.

Shares of PRMRF opened at $13.22 on Thursday. Paramount Resources has a 52 week low of $1.48 and a 52 week high of $14.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.87 and a 200-day moving average of $10.96.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.016 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%.

Paramount Resources Company Profile

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores and develops both conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas resources. It operates through the following regions: Grande Prairie Region, Kaybob Region and Central Alberta and Other Region. The company was founded by Clayton H. Riddell on February 14, 1978 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

