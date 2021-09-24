abrdn plc Raises Stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

abrdn plc raised its stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 143,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in APA were worth $3,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in APA by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,038,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,598 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in APA by 0.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,814,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,784,000 after purchasing an additional 48,974 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in APA by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,120,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,861,000 after purchasing an additional 76,493 shares during the last quarter. Appaloosa LP bought a new stake in APA in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,940,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in APA by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,365,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,443,000 after purchasing an additional 16,637 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Get APA alerts:

APA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded APA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded APA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on APA from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays downgraded APA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.97.

NASDAQ APA opened at $21.54 on Friday. APA Co. has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $24.30. The stock has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 4.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.13. APA had a negative return on equity of 145.33% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.74) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 137.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This is a boost from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -9.26%.

In related news, Director Chansoo Joung sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $381,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,932.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

APA Profile

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA).

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.