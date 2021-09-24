World Asset Management Inc Lowers Position in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

World Asset Management Inc lessened its position in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,062 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 915 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Sabre were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SABR. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sabre in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,116,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Sabre by 15,264.6% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,116,717 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $63,857,000 after buying an additional 5,083,415 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new position in Sabre during the second quarter valued at $46,888,000. Glenview Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sabre during the first quarter valued at $47,180,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Sabre during the first quarter valued at $27,636,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SABR opened at $11.91 on Friday. Sabre Co. has a 12-month low of $5.50 and a 12-month high of $16.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.22.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.07. Sabre had a negative return on equity of 442.63% and a negative net margin of 83.81%. The firm had revenue of $419.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 405.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sabre Co. will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Sabre from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel solutions for travel suppliers and travel buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

