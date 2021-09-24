Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc lowered its position in shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) by 5.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Ashland Global were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ASH. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Ashland Global by 62.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 184,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,380,000 after purchasing an additional 70,746 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 186.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 18,495 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Ashland Global in the 1st quarter valued at $326,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 187,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,669,000 after acquiring an additional 26,275 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,370,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,696,000 after acquiring an additional 22,175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Ashland Global alerts:

In other news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 1,104 shares of Ashland Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.30, for a total value of $104,107.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ASH stock opened at $92.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.95 and a 1-year high of $95.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.89.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.39 million. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 7.60%. Ashland Global’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ASH. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Ashland Global in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ashland Global to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Ashland Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ashland Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.57.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Specialties; Industrial Specialties; and Other.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH).

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.