World Asset Management Inc Has $179,000 Position in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

World Asset Management Inc lowered its position in shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,331 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in O-I Glass were worth $179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in O-I Glass by 19.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 550,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,110,000 after purchasing an additional 89,659 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in O-I Glass by 13.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 170,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 19,558 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in O-I Glass by 73.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,576,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,016,000 after purchasing an additional 665,662 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in O-I Glass by 28.4% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 142,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 31,511 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 445.1% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 110,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 89,934 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OI stock opened at $14.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.75. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $19.46.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. O-I Glass had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 76.08%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OI shares. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.13.

O-I Glass Profile

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

