World Asset Management Inc Sells 569 Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

World Asset Management Inc reduced its position in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 569 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the second quarter worth about $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 258.9% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 173.6% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Huntsman in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Huntsman by 29.2% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on HUN shares. Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Huntsman in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Huntsman from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Huntsman in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.21.

Shares of NYSE:HUN opened at $27.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Huntsman Co. has a twelve month low of $20.95 and a twelve month high of $32.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.03 and its 200-day moving average is $27.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.36.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. Huntsman had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Huntsman’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.53%.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.