$3.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) will report earnings of $3.25 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.69 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.97. Jazz Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of $4.31 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $14.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.07 to $14.65. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $17.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.54 to $19.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Jazz Pharmaceuticals.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $751.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.19 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 22.00%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JAZZ. Barclays boosted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.07.

In related news, Director Elmar Schnee sold 1,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $251,328.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 10,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.67, for a total value of $1,960,269.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 308,888 shares in the company, valued at $55,806,794.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,452 shares of company stock valued at $2,540,766 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 16.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 433,140 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,943,000 after buying an additional 60,365 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $284,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,997 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,997,000 after buying an additional 4,938 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 81.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 500,359 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,884,000 after buying an additional 224,068 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,004 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JAZZ opened at $134.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $146.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.82. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $127.80 and a 1 year high of $189.00.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

