5,765 Shares in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Purchased by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 224.9% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 41.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on STLD shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Steel Dynamics from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.82.

In other Steel Dynamics news, CEO Mark D. Millett sold 155,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.99, for a total value of $11,043,417.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,179,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,727,044.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total value of $463,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 444,543 shares of company stock valued at $30,543,309. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STLD stock opened at $59.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.44. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $28.31 and a one year high of $74.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.03). Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 36.62%.

Steel Dynamics announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, July 6th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

