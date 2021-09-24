Zacks: Brokerages Expect Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Will Post Earnings of $8.72 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) will post $8.72 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for Amazon.com’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $13.43 and the lowest is $5.25. Amazon.com posted earnings of $12.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com will report full-year earnings of $52.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $45.20 to $61.44. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $67.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $47.75 to $82.08. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Amazon.com.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $113.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.08 billion.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,250.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,151.30.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $3,131,982.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $728,826.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,390,713. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,463 shares of company stock valued at $14,784,642. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 20 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 26 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 57.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,416.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3,421.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,348.53. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $2,881.00 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 trillion, a PE ratio of 59.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

