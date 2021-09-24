Douglas P. Baker Sells 4,000 Shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Stock

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total transaction of $282,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Douglas P. Baker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 8th, Douglas P. Baker sold 10,000 shares of OptimizeRx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total value of $672,500.00.

On Tuesday, August 24th, Douglas P. Baker sold 4,000 shares of OptimizeRx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $246,000.00.

On Monday, June 28th, Douglas P. Baker sold 3,421 shares of OptimizeRx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $215,523.00.

NASDAQ OPRX opened at $79.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 659.67 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.81 and a 200-day moving average of $55.05. OptimizeRx Co. has a 52-week low of $17.01 and a 52-week high of $80.00.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. OptimizeRx had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $13.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.35 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that OptimizeRx Co. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OPRX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. B. Riley raised their price objective on OptimizeRx from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.80.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in OptimizeRx by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 7.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 5.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 8.8% in the second quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in OptimizeRx during the first quarter worth about $31,000. 67.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, which engages in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serves as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging; and brand support.

