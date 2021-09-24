Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA) Major Shareholder Acquires $379,851.68 in Stock

Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA) major shareholder A2a Pharmaceuticals, Inc. acquired 34,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.96 per share, with a total value of $379,851.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

BMEA stock opened at $10.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.41. Biomea Fusion, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $22.22.

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.13). As a group, research analysts forecast that Biomea Fusion, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Biomea Fusion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BMEA. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Biomea Fusion during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Biomea Fusion during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Biomea Fusion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Biomea Fusion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Biomea Fusion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.80% of the company’s stock.

About Biomea Fusion

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of irreversible small molecules to treat patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective irreversible inhibitor of MENIN, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.

